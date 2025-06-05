Pricefx Launches Negotiation Guidance on Salesforce AppExchange

Pricefx, a pricing software provider, has launched its Negotiation Guidance solution on Salesforce AppExchange to streamline processes across sales agreements, rebates, account forecasting, and more.

Designed for sales and powered by artificial intelligence, Negotiation Guidance equips salespeople with clear, data-backed price guidance and recommendations tailored to an individual customer and product set. With integration into Salesforce Revenue Cloud, reps get real-time, intelligent pricing help right where they quote, driving smarter commercial conversations, higher win rates, and more profitable deals.

Negotiation Guidance harnesses purpose-built AI to analyze customer-specific data, market trends, and historical performance to recommend pricing that maximizes margins and win rates.