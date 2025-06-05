Pricefx Launches Negotiation Guidance on Salesforce AppExchange
Pricefx, a pricing software provider, has launched its Negotiation Guidance solution on Salesforce AppExchange to streamline processes across sales agreements, rebates, account forecasting, and more.
Designed for sales and powered by artificial intelligence, Negotiation Guidance equips salespeople with clear, data-backed price guidance and recommendations tailored to an individual customer and product set. With integration into Salesforce Revenue Cloud, reps get real-time, intelligent pricing help right where they quote, driving smarter commercial conversations, higher win rates, and more profitable deals.
Negotiation Guidance harnesses purpose-built AI to analyze customer-specific data, market trends, and historical performance to recommend pricing that maximizes margins and win rates.
"In hyper-competitive markets, pricing matters more than ever. The Negotiation Guidance solution is a welcome addition to AppExchange, helping customers unlock value fast," said Meredith Schmidt, executive vice president of Revenue Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "We're excited to team up with Pricefx to drive innovation and results for our joint customers."
"It's a crucial time for Pricefx to help more enterprises use pricing as a strategic lever. Businesses desperately want help pricing to minimize business fluctuations, protect margins, and maintain competitive edge," said Ronak Sheth, CEO of Pricefx, in a statement. "We can help companies achieve commercial objectives, whether that's maximizing profit, growing volume, or strengthening customer relationships. And with Negotiation Guidance on the AppExchange now, we can instantly give reps, pricing experts, and customers the confidence and trust they require for difficult deal negotiations."