MiQ Launches MiQ Sigma

Programmatic media company MiQ today today launched MiQ Sigma, an advertising solution that unites more than 300 diverse data feeds, spanning 700 trillion consumer signals across what consumers are watching on TV, browsing on the web, and buying in stores.

MiQ Sigma connects the entire programmatic ecosystem in one place. This unified platform brings together data, technology, campaign workflows, and advanced artificial intelligence. With the help of its trading agent, traders can reach valuable audiences across multiple demand-side and supply-side platforms and through different programmatically-enabled media across any screen.

Key features and functionality of MiQ Sigma include the following:

Sigma Intelligence. Powerful visualization featuring hundreds of diverse data feeds, spanning the watching, browsing, and buying behavior of more than 1.7 billion global audience profiles.

Trading Agent. Campaign management and optimization features are supported by an interactive, natural language trading agent, trained on 15 years of MiQ trading data and underpinned by the Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT large language models.

Gen AI Personas. Custom audience profiles, built by generative-AI and accessed through natural language prompts, bring audience planning to life in seconds. These personas can then form the basis of campaign development.

"Today is not just a launch; it's the culmination of everything we've built over the last 15 years," said Gurman Hundal, global CEO and co-founder of MiQ, in a statement. "From day one, MiQ has believed in the power of agnostic partnerships, deep data intelligence, and human expertise to drive results. MiQ Sigma is the next evolution of that vision, enhancing core strengths with powerful new technology. In a fragmented and increasingly complex ecosystem, Sigma makes everything we do faster, smarter, and more connected. It's what powers MiQ to drive market-leading outcomes and gives our teams and clients a serious edge in a rapidly changing market." "In the past, marketers had to make arbitrary choices around what ad platforms to use for their campaigns, which caused a trade-off in reach and performance," said John Goulding, global chief strategy officer of MiQ, in a statement. "MiQ Sigma is a single point of entry for programmatic advertising where you can harness intelligence, discover audiences, and then use agentic AI to execute multiplatform media buys in a matter of seconds. This is a new paradigm that truly puts results first and allows a well-written prompt to slice through the complexity of our ecosystem."

MiQ Sigma's ecosystem is fueled by integrations with The Trade Desk, Google DV360, Amazon Web Services, Samba, Experian, Databricks, Numerator, Celtra, and Circana.