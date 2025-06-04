Salesforce Expands Slack into Its Platform

Salesforce is bringing the power of its Slack collaboration application into the Salesforce platform, allowing teams to work in a single, connected experience with a full view of the customer, no matter whether users work in Salesforce or in Slack.

The company said in a statement that the move was made to maximize the value that every customer realizes with their CRM and Agentforce investments. It essentially makes Slack the conversational interface for Salesforce.

Salesforce Channels are a special type of Slack channel that connect Salesforce records, such as Accounts, Opportunities, and custom objects, to Slack conversations in a single metadata layer. Users can access these channels whether they work in Salesforce or Slack. For example, a sales rep in Salesforce can use a Quote channel to connect with finance and legal in Slack so they can all negotiate and accelerate approvals in real time.

These channels are also now the backbone for knowledge across structured and unstructured data, fueling Agentforce. Now, AI agents can engage and take action with a complete understanding of the customer

Salesforce channels are far more than a simple integration: this is the foundation and only way teams can stay fully aligned with a designated place to work together and with agents, with the full customer story. For customers that means less time spent seeking information across fragmented sources, more time spent on the work that matters, and better team alignment across functions, the company said in a statement.