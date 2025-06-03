CallMiner Acquires Conversational AI and Automation Provider VOCALLS
CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, has acquired VOCALLS, a voice-first conversational artificial intelligence and automation platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.
CallMiner will combine its conversation intelligence capabilities with VOCALLS' voice, chat, social messaging, and email AI virtual agents and task automation technology.
With CallMiner and VOCALLS, organizations gain an end-to-end, automated platform to meet customers on their preferred channels, gather insights from conversations between humans and virtual agents to identify issues and trends, and improve customer outcomes, including those handled through self-service.
VOCALLS virtual agents support both inbound and outbound use cases across voice, chat, social messaging and email, as well as industries including financial services and banking, logistics and ecommerce, telecommunications and utilities, and more. In particular, VOCALLS excels in inbound voice stream acquisition and native outbound dialing capabilities. Beyond automating the interaction, robotic process automation (RPA) takes agentic action by autonomously assigning or completing tasks based on events within an interaction.
"How customers engage with organizations has dramatically changed, and we are undoubtedly moving toward an automated-first world, but one thing has remained consistent: voice is still our most natural form of communication and the highest volume channel," said Jeff Gallino, CEO and founder of CallMiner, in a statement. "With VOCALLS, we're building on our mission to not only transform how businesses understand and gain insights from customer conversations, but also how businesses handle and automatically resolve those interactions through efficient and effective conversational AI capabilities. Being able to meet customers on their preferred channel, whether that's voice or chat, is critically important to delivering positive experiences. We're thrilled to welcome the VOCALLS team to CallMiner and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of conversation intelligence and automation in service of exceptional CX."
"We founded VOCALLS to pioneer voice-first contact center and CX automation," said Artem Markevich, CEO and founder of VOCALLS, in a statement. "This is one of the many things that makes the combination of CallMiner and VOCALLS so innovative. Together, we're poised to create a unique offering that empowers modern enterprises to seamlessly embrace automation, informed by what is actually happening in their contact centers. We're excited to join CallMiner and get to work on executing our joint vision for the future of CX and customer service, centered around combining the expertise of CallMiner's analytics and VOCALLS' automation technology."