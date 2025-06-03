CallMiner Acquires Conversational AI and Automation Provider VOCALLS

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, has acquired VOCALLS, a voice-first conversational artificial intelligence and automation platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.

CallMiner will combine its conversation intelligence capabilities with VOCALLS' voice, chat, social messaging, and email AI virtual agents and task automation technology.

With CallMiner and VOCALLS, organizations gain an end-to-end, automated platform to meet customers on their preferred channels, gather insights from conversations between humans and virtual agents to identify issues and trends, and improve customer outcomes, including those handled through self-service.

VOCALLS virtual agents support both inbound and outbound use cases across voice, chat, social messaging and email, as well as industries including financial services and banking, logistics and ecommerce, telecommunications and utilities, and more. In particular, VOCALLS excels in inbound voice stream acquisition and native outbound dialing capabilities. Beyond automating the interaction, robotic process automation (RPA) takes agentic action by autonomously assigning or completing tasks based on events within an interaction.