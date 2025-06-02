Algolia Updates Its Intelligent Fashion Solution

Algolia, a search and discovery platform provider, today launched an update of its Intelligent Fashion Solution with new Real-Time Personalization, AI Ranking, Smart Groups, Collections, and Generative AI Shopping Guides.

These capabilities are powered by Algolia's artificial intelligence search and large language models (LLMs). They include a new AI agent experience that brings real-time personalization to life. Integrated with platforms like Adobe Experience Manager and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Algolia enables fashion retailers to deploy AI agents that understand shopper intent, access live product availability, and deliver curated, on-brand experiences in milliseconds.

Algolia's Real-Time Personalization will instantly read shoppers' style intent and dynamically adjust product recommendations and search results to match.

Algolia's AI Ranking allows retailers to prioritize style relevance, current trends, and brand vision. By analyzing more than 20 fashion-focused signals, from user behavior to seasonal timing, search results are continuously re-ranked to highlight the right look, at the right time, for the right customer. Algolia's AI Ranking comprises the following three capabilities:

Advanced Dynamic Re-Ranking, which keeps collections fresh, updating results every hour to reflect what's trending.

Multi-Signal Ranking, which balances fashion relevance with business goals, whether that's showcasing high-margin items or driving discovery of new designers.

Revenue-Based Ranking, which gives merchandisers complete control to align product visibility with strategic fashion campaigns.

Algolia's Collections organize vast product inventories into themed, editorial-style groupings like Vacation Ready, Back-to-Work Essentials, or Evening Luxe.

Algolia's Generative AI Shopping Guides act like an in-store stylist, asking questions, understanding needs, and suggesting complete, trend-conscious looks with detailed guidance on fit, fabric, occasion, and pairing.

Algolia's Smart Groups put product curation into the hands of fashion merchandisers. With a dashboard and AI-driven logic, fashion teams can create dynamic displays of products, tailored by style, color palette, or campaign theme.