Salesforce Acquires Informatica

The combination of Informatica's rich data catalog, data integration, governance, quality and privacy, metadata management, and master data management (MDM) services with the Salesforce platform will establish a unified architecture for Salesforce's agentic artificial intelligence technology.

Upon close, Salesforce plans to rapidly integrate Informatica's technology stack into the Salesforce ecosystem. Salesforce will also support Informatica's continued strategy of building AI-powered data management products, delivering a complete, end-to-end platform with integrated solutions to connect, manage, and unify data across any cloud, hybrid, or multicloud environment.