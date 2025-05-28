Salesforce Acquires Informatica
The combination of Informatica's rich data catalog, data integration, governance, quality and privacy, metadata management, and master data management (MDM) services with the Salesforce platform will establish a unified architecture for Salesforce's agentic artificial intelligence technology.
Upon close, Salesforce plans to rapidly integrate Informatica's technology stack into the Salesforce ecosystem. Salesforce will also support Informatica's continued strategy of building AI-powered data management products, delivering a complete, end-to-end platform with integrated solutions to connect, manage, and unify data across any cloud, hybrid, or multicloud environment.
"Together, Salesforce and Informatica will create the most complete, agent-ready data platform in the industry," said Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce, in a statement.. "By uniting the power of Data Cloud, MuleSoft, and Tableau with Informatica's industry-leading, advanced data management capabilities, we will enable autonomous agents to deliver smarter, safer, and more scalable outcomes for every company, and significantly strengthen our position in the $150 billion-plus enterprise data market."
"Joining forces with Salesforce represents a significant leap forward in our journey to bring ??data and AI to life by empowering businesses with the transformative power of their most critical asset: their data," said Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica, in a statement. "We have a shared vision for how we can help organizations harness the full value of their data in the AI era."
"Truly autonomous, trustworthy AI agents need the most comprehensive understanding of their data. The combination of Informatica's advanced catalog and metadata capabilities with our Agentforce platform delivers exactly this," said Steve Fisher, president and chief technology officer of Salesforce, in a statement. "Imagine an AI agent that goes beyond simply seeing data points to understanding their full context: origin, transformation, quality, and governance. This clarity, from a unified Salesforce and Informatica solution, will allow all types of businesses to automate more complex processes and make more reliable AI-driven decisions."