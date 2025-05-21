Celebrus Expands Its Platform in v10 RFelease

Celebrus, a digital identity and data platform provider, has updated its platform to help companies capture complete customer journeys across every channel and deliver actionable insights instantly while maintaining strict regulatory compliance.

New capabilities in Celebrus v10 include the following:

Automated mobile data capture with one API supporting both Android Jetpack Compose and iOS SwiftUI.

Additional support for H2O users with enhanced real-time predictive modeling for marketing and fraud use cases. Businesses can build and deploy predictive models based on live customer behavior, for >blocking suspicious activity, such as payment fraud or account takeovers, in real time; activating dynamic pricing based on user demand, behavior, and market conditions; and running churn prediction to deploy retention strategies in the moment.

Self-Service Analytics powered by Metabase to access, analyze, and visualize Celebrus behavioral data.

Plug-and-play options for users of Salesforce's Tableau and Microsoft's Power BI, as well as CDA.