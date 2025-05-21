Celebrus Expands Its Platform in v10 RFelease
Celebrus, a digital identity and data platform provider, has updated its platform to help companies capture complete customer journeys across every channel and deliver actionable insights instantly while maintaining strict regulatory compliance.
New capabilities in Celebrus v10 include the following:
- Automated mobile data capture with one API supporting both Android Jetpack Compose and iOS SwiftUI.
- Additional support for H2O users with enhanced real-time predictive modeling for marketing and fraud use cases. Businesses can build and deploy predictive models based on live customer behavior, for >blocking suspicious activity, such as payment fraud or account takeovers, in real time; activating dynamic pricing based on user demand, behavior, and market conditions; and running churn prediction to deploy retention strategies in the moment.
- Self-Service Analytics powered by Metabase to access, analyze, and visualize Celebrus behavioral data.
- Plug-and-play options for users of Salesforce's Tableau and Microsoft's Power BI, as well as CDA.
"Today's brands are navigating the dual pressures of delivering seamless customer experiences everywhere their customers transact while meeting growing regulatory demands," said Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus, in a statement. "Celebrus is always innovating with purpose and seeking to help our customers solve the most complex challenges many global brands are facing. This is an exciting release that sets the stage for so much more to come. We are giving organizations a way to truly understand the customer journey across every channel and device without sacrificing privacy or speed, empowering teams to act in real time and future-proof their customer data strategies for whatever comes next."