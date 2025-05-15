Informatica Unveils Agentic AI Offerings and MDM Integrations at Informatica World

Informatica, a cloud data management company, today at its Informatica World conference in Las Vegas, launched CLAIRE GPT, CLAIRE Copilot, and generative artificial intelligence blueprints for major cloud ecosystem partners.

The company also used the event to unveil new partnerships and integrations with Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, Databricks, and Amazon Web Services.

AI Agent Engineering, a new service within Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform, empowers organizations to build, connect, and manage intelligent multi-agent AI systems and compose business applications. It provides a unified, no-code environment to orchestrate agents across ecosystems like AWS, Azure, Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Salesforce, Snowflake and more.

CLAIRE Agents, a suite of autonomous digital assistants to augment enterprise data management, harness advanced AI reasoning and planning models to automate complex data operations, ranging from data ingestion and lineage tracking to data quality assurance.

Key features include the following:

Data Quality Agent, which continuously monitors and remediates data quality across cloud warehouses, master data management (MDM) systems, and third-party repositories.

Data Discovery Agent, which identifies relevant, trusted and compliant data assets for analytics and AI.

Data Lineage Agent, which utomatically generates granular data lineage across diverse coding environments.

Data Ingestion Agent, which simplifies building complex ingestion and replication pipelines.

ELT Agent, which automates optimized ELT jobs for Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift, and Microsoft Fabric.

Modernization Agent, which automates data engineering and integration workflows to Informatica's AI-powered cloud data management platform.

Product Experience Agent, which enriches product data attributes from a hierarchy/taxonomy in Informatica MDM.

Data Exploration Agent, which automates goal-based data exploration of structured enterprise datasets in cloud data warehouses and data lakes.

"As the world of AI agents proliferates, the winners will be those who can connect, govern, and manage agents at scale while providing enterprise-wide access to trusted data," said Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica. "With the launch of CLAIRE Agents and AI Agent Engineering, we are redefining what is possible in data management and AI orchestration. By combining the deep intelligence of our CLAIRE Agents with a no-code, enterprise-grade foundation, Informatica empowers businesses to turn autonomous agents into a strategic advantage, securely and confidently. With AI Agent Engineering, we're enabling organizations to rapidly build, connect and orchestrate intelligent agent workflows across complex hybrid ecosystems, all without writing a single line of code."

Informatica's partnership with Microsoft seeks to deliver unified, AI-powered solutions that combine Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform with key Microsoft services, including Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Azure. Informatica's cloud data management platform is available as a SaaS offering on Azure and via Azure Marketplace, enabling customers to build a trusted, secure and innovative data foundation to power their analytics and AI-driven business transformations.

Another part of the partnership is the creation of an Informatica Data Quality native application for Microsoft Fabric and the CLAIRE Copilot for data and cloud application integrations. CLAIRE Copilot is built with Azure OpenAI Service for conversational/summarization assistance, use case classification, field mappings and query generation. It also uses Informatica's hosted Open Source LLMs for automating business processes and tasks associated with data and application integration.

In an extensive partnership expansion with Amazon Web Services, Informatica launched new recipes for AI agents built with Amazon Bedrock. Additional product capabilities include SQL ELT for Amazon Redshift and new connector for Amazon SageMaker Lakehouse.

The new recipes for AI agents built with Amazon Bedrock are Supply Chain Management and Simple REACT Agent AI, both of which enable natural language queries across Informatica services such as Master Data Management, Data Governance and Catalog, as well as services from AWS, Oracle, Salesforce, and others. Informatica’s agentic framework provides the data management building blocks and leverages Amazon Bedrock to plan, orchestrate and execute the workflows based on the prompt and provide a summarized response.

The Informatica Cloud Data Integration (CDI) connector for Amazon SageMaker Lakehouse is a fully managed service that combines data lake and data warehouse capabilities, allowing users to store, analyze and build AI models using structured and unstructured data in a single, unified environment. It allows customers to ingest data from more than 300 enterprise sources with 50,000 metadata-aware connections and build no-code/low-code pipelines with support for Apache Iceberg Open Table Format.

With Informatica's native ELT experience for Amazon Redshift and support for out-of-the-box native Amazon Redshift SQL functions, customers can now run their no-code, high volume data pipelines using the native compute power of Amazon Redshift to simplify data processing and reduce latency and data egress costs. Customers can now also seamlessly use unique Amazon Redshift SQL functions directly from the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform.

"Our deep collaboration with AWS is helping us deliver significant innovation in enterprise AI," said Krish Vitaldevara, chief product officer of Informatica. "By integrating with Amazon Bedrock's vast selection of foundation models and robust enterprise tools, we're enabling customers to build sophisticated AI agents that intelligently orchestrate workflows across hundreds of enterprise data sources. Furthermore, achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency is a significant milestone in our strategic collaboration with AWS."

The other partnerships integrate Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Salesforce's Agentforce, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Object Storage.