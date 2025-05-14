Data Axle Unveils ProfileFuse

Data Axle, a data solutions provider, has launched ProfileFuse, the successor to its B2C Link dataset, which connects Data Axle's business and consumer profiles.

ProfileFuse is powered by identity resolution to connect business contacts with their consumer identities and consumers with their business profiles. It features more than 100 million unique linkages.

"True customer insight comes from connecting the dots between who someone is as a consumer and who they are professionally. ProfileFuse enables that connection, helping brands synchronize their data, messaging, and activation across both identities," said Data Axle CEO Andy Frawley in a statement.

ProfileFuse offers multiple deployment options, whether accessed as licensed, pre-linked datasets or embedded as foundational technology to unify zero- to third-party data. It can also be integrated as part of Data Axle's Audience360 solution, which creates a brand-specific data foundation that can be activated directly through marketing and cloud ecosystems such as Snowflake, Google Cloud, Salesforce, Adobe, LiveRamp, and The Trade Desk.