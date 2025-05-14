Databricks Unveils Data Intelligence for Marketing
Databricks has launched Data Intelligence for Marketing, combining the Data Intelligence Platform with out-of-the-box integrations with marketing solutions.
Data Intelligence for Marketing can bring customer and campaign data together in real time, allowing marketers to self-serve insights and develop campaigns at scale. It includes AI that reasons on customer and campaign data, understands the semantics of businesses, and uses real-time, accurate data to power recommendations, triggers, and automation.
Data Intelligence for Marketing was built with open standards and out-of-the-box integrations with marketing solutions from Adobe, Amperity, Braze, Census, DeepSync, Epsilon, Hightouch, OneTrust, Salesforce, Snowplow, Tealium, and Uniphore. Databricks also partnered with solution integrators such as Celebal Technologies, Deloitte, LatentView, Lovelytics, Slalom, and Tredence, who provide custom solutions and consulting expertise.
"We're launching Data Intelligence for Marketing to ensure every marketer, regardless of technical background, can get the data they need to make smarter decisions faster and run relevant, efficient campaigns," said Rick Schultz, chief marketing officer of Databricks, in a statement. "By unifying customer and campaign data and using AI to reason on that data, this platform enables real-time, conversational analytics for marketers. This empowers marketers to make financially impactful decisions faster and drive more effective and efficient campaigns. It's what marketers need to compete in today's data-driven era."