Databricks Unveils Data Intelligence for Marketing

Databricks has launched Data Intelligence for Marketing, combining the Data Intelligence Platform with out-of-the-box integrations with marketing solutions.

Data Intelligence for Marketing can bring customer and campaign data together in real time, allowing marketers to self-serve insights and develop campaigns at scale. It includes AI that reasons on customer and campaign data, understands the semantics of businesses, and uses real-time, accurate data to power recommendations, triggers, and automation.

Data Intelligence for Marketing was built with open standards and out-of-the-box integrations with marketing solutions from Adobe, Amperity, Braze, Census, DeepSync, Epsilon, Hightouch, OneTrust, Salesforce, Snowplow, Tealium, and Uniphore. Databricks also partnered with solution integrators such as Celebal Technologies, Deloitte, LatentView, Lovelytics, Slalom, and Tredence, who provide custom solutions and consulting expertise.