Algolia Unveils Real-Time, Context-Aware AI Agents Across Salesforce and Adobe

Algolia, a search and discovery platform provider, has launched an artificial intelligence agent that can reason and act on real-time data across enterprise using Salesforce's Agentforce and integrated with Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Experience Platform, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Algolia serves as the connective intelligence layer across platforms and semantically interprets user intent, retrieves structured content from its index containing data from multiple customer datastores, and assembles context-aware responses in real time, bridging the gap between front-end agent platforms like Agentforce and the back-end systems that hold content and customer signals.

"Salesforce's Agentforce is a compelling vision for how enterprise agents should operate. With Algolia in the mix, it becomes actionable. Agents can understand a customer's' intent and instantly pull from Adobe, Salesforce, and other systems to deliver real answers, not guesses," said Bernadette Nixon, CEO of Algolia, in a statement.

Algolia handles this orchestration through its AI-native search engine, which retrieves information from its index, content that has been ingested and structured from platforms like Adobe Experience Manager Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Adobe Experience Platform . Whether surfacing personalized media, live product availability, or behavioral attributes, Algolia assembles responses that reflect the full customer context and returns them in milliseconds.

Algolia's retrieval engine is already integrated into Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Experience Manager with bi-directional capabilities, and it powers discovery experiences in production for major brands running on Salesforce Commerce and Service Cloud. When combined with Algolia's real-time semantic layer, companies can now operationalize intelligent agents that don't just function, but also understand.