ServiceNow Partners with NICE and AWS

ServiceNow at its annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2025 in Las Vegas, introduced partnerships with NICE and Amazon Web Services.

The NICE partnership enables ServiceNow to deliver end-to-end, fully automated customer service fulfillment. It leverages NICE's CXone customer service automation platform with the ServiceNow AI Platform and Customer Service Management (CSM) solution to connect front-, middle-, and back-office operations and optimize every customer service interaction.

Both companies are bringing together real-time customer service automation and enterprise workflow management to eliminate operational silos. Organizations can now seamlessly connect front-office customer interactions with middle- and back-office fulfillment processes through a single, integrated platform.

The partnership leverages both companies' AI and automation in a unified CX framework. With it, users can do the following:

Connect ServiceNow's rich customer data with NICE's engagement intelligence to match every customer with the optimal agent in real time. AI evaluates sentiment, intent, history, and service-level agreements to dynamically route ServiceNow chats and cases across front- and back-office teams.

Empower agents with real-time AI insights. Role-specific copilots deliver instant access to customer sentiment, behavioral patterns, and service history. AI-driven recommendations proactively guide agents and back-office teams, automate next-best actions, and streamline workflows.

Drive continuous quality improvements across customer service, product experiences, and operations with AI-powered insights as they happen. AI analyzes interactions in real time to detect trends and compliance gaps, automatically triggering actionable workflows in ServiceNow.

"Many businesses face the challenge of fragmented systems and siloed workflows that hinder efficiency and the experience they provide to their customers. By bringing together NICE's AI-driven customer service automation and ServiceNow's robust AI platform, we're enabling businesses to streamline their operations and deliver fully automated customer service fulfillment. This unified approach will improve both customer and employee experiences, delivering greater value for all," said Barry Cooper, president of NICE's CX Division, in a statement. "Organizations are under increasing pressure to meet rising customer expectations while reducing operational costs. By integrating NICE's [contact center-as-a-service and workforce engagement management] capabilities with the ServiceNow AI Platform, we're unifying real-time customer engagement with enterprise workflow automation," said Michael Ramsey, group vice president for product management, CRM and Industry Workflows at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Workflows and automations, even when powered by AI, can stall if they only exist in a silo. Together, NICE and ServiceNow are breaking down barriers that so often get in an organization's way when working to deliver a fully integrated service experience," said Liz Miller, a vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, in a statement. "This partnership streamlines every service request from start to finish, turbocharging service delivery, improving operational efficiency, and elevating customer satisfaction to new heights. It also unlocks the opportunity to best orchestrate the hand-off of experiences across sales, marketing, and service, intentionally connecting these critical workflows into a true enterprise-wide team sport we call customer experience."

The partnership with AWS, in the meantime, will help companies unify and act on enterprise data through new, bi-directional data integration and automated workflow orchestration. The solution, part of the ServiceNow Workflow Data Network ecosystem, will unlock real-time insights, increase AI-driven actions, and unify company data.

Organizations can bring Amazon Redshift data into ServiceNow with Workflow Data Fabric's zero-copy connector while also integrating ServiceNow data into AWS for advanced analytics, machine learning (ML), and deeper insights. The innovation also accelerates AWS-derived insights, including anomaly detection, predictive analytics, and risk alert, to automatically trigger ServiceNow workflows for incident response, customer service resolution, or supply chain optimization.