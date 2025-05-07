Xactly Integrates with ServiceNow for Sales Alignment

Xactly, a revenue solutions provider, and ServiceNow have partnered to provide enhanced visibility into sales performance management by integrating it with ServiceNow Sales and Order Management (SOM), enabling users to align incentives with sales performance.

"This solution represents a transformative approach to CRM, blending innovation with strategic foresight," said Chris Li, senior vice president of products at Xactly, in a statement. "Through our work with ServiceNow, we're enabling our joint customers to better manage their sales teams' performance. This powerful integration delivers the critical visibility sales leaders need to make data-driven decisions, ultimately driving smarter strategies and unlocking exceptional revenue growth."

Xactly and ServiceNow are also joining forces to drive revenue optimization by streamlining the quote-to-order process, enabling seamless sharing of earnings and incentives with sales teams, and delivering real-time, efficient sales performance metrics to sales leadership.