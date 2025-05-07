CallMiner Advances Agentic AI Architecture

CallMiner, a conversation intelligence provider, has added to its CallMiner AI Assist, building on the agentic artificial intelligence architecture introduced in October. These updates redefine how organizations use natural language to turn customer interaction data into actionable insights.

CallMiner's new agentic AI capabilities understand complex customer motivations and actively manage workflows, research, analysis, and content creation, all through seamless collaboration among specialized AI agents.

"As generative AI becomes table stakes, companies will need to differentiate themselves by embracing agentic AI architecture. I believe that CallMiner is setting the bar by delivering the innovative agentic AI capabilities users need to uncover customer insights faster than ever before," said Bruce McMahon, chief product officer of CallMiner, in a statement. "The latest enhancements to CallMiner AI Assist build on our vision for agentic AI, which is focused on using technology to revolutionize how companies harness conversation data with deep investigation and meaningful, enterprise-wide action."

As part of the latest advancements, CallMiner AI Assist now uses a hierarchy of AI agents to divide tasks into workflows to answer complex questions. This includes the following:

Research agents that, via enhanced Investigate functionality, enable analysts to pose natural language questions via a simple interface, triggering comprehensive research and insight exploration with actionable findings. Further, users can pass specific customer interactions into CallMiner AI Assist via the Review function in Analyze.

Supervisor agents that help manage workflows between other agents to achieve complex tasks (like creating content and reports), provide education, analyze data based on user input and past interactions, make suggestions and recommendations for next steps, proactively surface emerging patterns, identify critical signals, and flag high-risk or high-reward opportunities within customer conversations.