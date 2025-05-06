3CLogic Partners with NewRocket

3CLogic, providers of a contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow, is partnering with NewRocket, an Elite ServiceNow partner that will serve as an official reseller of 3CLogic's artificial intelligence-driven contact center solutions.

Together, the partnership will enable financial institutions to deliver service experiences that integrate voice into the ServiceNow platform to resolve common requests. The joint effort aims to accelerate digital transformation through integrated CRM and AI-powered contact center-as-a-service offerings for ServiceNow's Financial Services Operations (FSO) product.

As a ServiceNow-certified and Advanced Platform Build partner, 3CLogic brings advanced capabilities to ServiceNow, including Voice AI for self-service, real-time transcription, unified agent workspaces in ServiceNow, genAI call summaries and AI-powered insights.

The joint solution will support use cases that commonly drive high call volumes, such as password resets, address change requests, and credit fraud reporting, by automating responses and enhancing agent workflows.

As an authorized global reseller, NewRocket will also streamline implementation and deployment, helping clients accelerate time-to-value and ensure long-term success with their contact center and voice strategies.