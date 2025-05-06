ServiceNow Introduces CRM AI Agents

ServiceNow today at its Knowledge 2025 customer and partner event in Las Vegas unveiled the next milestone in its CRM to enable users to sell, fulfill, and service on one unified platform. ServiceNow also introduced CRM AI Agents that can complete tasks autonomously, scale call centers and sales teams, and make true self-service a reality, providing personalized and proactive experiences across the entire customer lifecycle.

"ServiceNow is delivering a ground-breaking new vision for CRM that transforms the entire customer experience around the powerful capabilities of AI. Far beyond rebranded chatbots, we're enabling our customers to orchestrate end-to-end sales and service on a single AI-powered platform, helping organizations manage the entire customer lifecycle with greater efficiency," said John Ball, ServiceNow's executive vice president and general manager of CRM and industry workflows. "ServiceNow does things differently, delivering complete workflow automation from order capture through fulfillment, allowing customers to focus on value-added selling and delivering exceptional service to their own customers, not wasting time tangled up in out-of-date systems."

New capabilities in ServiceNow CRM deliver intelligent solutions to help businesses shift from reactive customer service to proactive engagement and ensure consistent end-to-end service experiences across departments.

ServiceNow CRM AI Agents are a suite of specialized AI agents to autonomously orchestrate and complete tasks across the entire customer lifecycle, from selling and fulfilling to servicing. These AI agents can dynamically determine the best course of action by resolving inquiries instantly, routing complex cases with full context, and managing workflows across departments. These agents start with conversational interactions to capture customer requests and can then manage the entire fulfillment process, coordinating with live agents when human intervention is needed.