MessageGears Adds Enterprise Campaign Efficiencies

MessageGears, a data activation and engagement platform provider, has added capabilities in segmentation, campaign workflow, and data security that streamline marketing operations. Updates include enhanced tools for audience building, a refined view of campaign elements, versioning control when coding dynamic content, and a data preview access role for increased security.

"We continue to reimagine the marketing campaign experience to provide our customers with a comprehensive platform where they can build complex and engaging journeys at scale," said Craig Pohan, chief technology officer of MessageGears, in a statement. "Enterprise brands managing millions of customer data records need precise and nuanced control over who, what, when, and how they use that customer data to build successful campaigns."

New MessageGears capabilities include the following:

An updated segmentation experience that shows associated campaigns, custom labels, and channel destinations at a glance.

A mini map and expanded zoom to navigate across large segments with complex logic.

Enhanced drag-and-drop capabilities to update segments.

A refined campaign interface with a "who, what, when" structure that integrates channel and template selection directly into workflow creation.

A launch schedule displays the next 10 scheduled campaigns prior to deployment.

The ability to append custom metadata to every campaign event.

Additional FreeMarker macros to work with comprehensive lists of personalized content.

Secure data preview access with a new MessageGears user role. Updated data preview permissions mean marketers can activate data in campaigns without revealing individual identities.