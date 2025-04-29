3CLogic Launches Voice AI Hub

3CLogic, providers of a voice-enablement platform for cloud CRMs and service management solutions, today launched Voice AI Hub to help businesses engage with customers and employees through natural, intelligent voice experiences.

Voice AI Hub enables organizations to design, test, and deploy dynamic AI-powered voice agents. It offers seamless integrations, configurable controls, large language model flexibility, behavioral guardrails, a real-time Playground to simulate interactions before going live, sentiment analysis, call summaries, analytics, automated call transcriptions, and CRM updates.

Users can tailor the voice AI agents to match their brand tone, empathy, and style. The agents can help them check case statuses, request services, or obtain answers through natural voice conversations and automatically route complex issues to live agents with context-aware screen pops and sentiment cues.

Agents can securely access back-end systems via REST APIs and webhooks to retrieve data, initiate workflows, or complete transactions to automate common actions including ticket creation, password reset requests, appointment scheduling, or PTO submissions. Companies need only to feed agents internal FAQs, policy docs, and product data.