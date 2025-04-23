Media.net Partners with Experian
Media.net, an intent-powered supply-side platform (SSP), is partnering with Experian, a global data and technology company, integrating Experian's syndicated marketing audiences into Media.net's platform to help advertisers create and curate premium supply with precise targeting.
Media.net's approach uses real-time search insights combined with full-funnel advertiser performance data to better understand audience intent. Experian's syndicated audiences provide access to more than 2,400 pre-built audiences across 15 verticals, including demographics, lifestyle, auto, and financial sectors. In addition to these pre-built segments, advertisers can create custom audiences tailored to their specific campaign objectives.
"Our collaboration with Experian represents a significant advancement in how advertisers connect with high-intent consumers across the open internet," said Vaibhav Arya, CEO of Media.net, in a statement. "By integrating Media.net's search-driven intent signals with Experian's audience intelligence, we're delivering a unified targeting solution that combines precision and performance, empowering advertisers to reach the right audience at the right time in the right environment."
"At Experian we are committed to delivering data-driven marketing solutions that protect consumer privacy while maximizing outcomes for our clients," said Chris Feo, chief business officer of Experian Marketing Services, in a statement. "By integrating our marketing audiences with Media.net's contextual signals, we're giving advertisers the power to target the right consumers in real-time, driving measurable performance across the open internet."
"We're thrilled to see how this integration enhances our advertiser campaigns to improve outcomes," said Ken Lagana, chief revenue officer of Media.net, in a statement. "This collaboration with Experian is part of Media.net's broader curation initiative, Media.net Select, aimed at allowing advertisers to combine the best-in-class audience data and contextual solutions in an innovative way to connect with consumers and improve campaign performance."
