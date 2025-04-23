Media.net Partners with Experian

Media.net, an intent-powered supply-side platform (SSP), is partnering with Experian, a global data and technology company, integrating Experian's syndicated marketing audiences into Media.net's platform to help advertisers create and curate premium supply with precise targeting.

Media.net's approach uses real-time search insights combined with full-funnel advertiser performance data to better understand audience intent. Experian's syndicated audiences provide access to more than 2,400 pre-built audiences across 15 verticals, including demographics, lifestyle, auto, and financial sectors. In addition to these pre-built segments, advertisers can create custom audiences tailored to their specific campaign objectives.