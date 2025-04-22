-->
  • April 22, 2025

Demandbase Unveils Marketplace

Demandbase, providers of an account-based go-to-market platform, has launched the Demandbase Marketplace.

The Marketplace is a hub for integrations and partners to simplify go-to-market execution through connected data and workflows. Customers can tap into pre-built integrations to connect their tech stacks and data to Demandbase One or engage with service providers.

Extensive features and functionality of Demandbase Marketplace include the following:

  • More than 85 tech integrations and expert service providers, expected to double by year's end.
  • Customer ratings and reviews.
  • Low-code/no-code setup.
  • Intent-driven segmentation and activation.
  • Automated workflows via TechTarget integration.
  • Scalable data enrichment and intelligence with Workato integration.

"Despite all the technological advancement in recent years, GTM teams continue to struggle with fragmented tech stacks and time-intensive manual processes," said Michael Wilczak, chief strategy officer of Demandbase, in a statement. "This is why we've created a built-in Marketplace, giving teams a single hub to discover, connect, and activate the tools they already use. Going beyond basic plug-ins, we're enabling teams to streamline operations, innovate, and accelerate growth."

