Demandbase Unveils Marketplace

Demandbase, providers of an account-based go-to-market platform, has launched the Demandbase Marketplace.

The Marketplace is a hub for integrations and partners to simplify go-to-market execution through connected data and workflows. Customers can tap into pre-built integrations to connect their tech stacks and data to Demandbase One or engage with service providers.

Extensive features and functionality of Demandbase Marketplace include the following:

More than 85 tech integrations and expert service providers, expected to double by year's end.

Customer ratings and reviews.

Low-code/no-code setup.

Intent-driven segmentation and activation.

Automated workflows via TechTarget integration.

Scalable data enrichment and intelligence with Workato integration.