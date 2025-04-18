Salesforce Launches Agentforce for Consumer Goods

Salesforce has launched Agentforce for Consumer Goods, equipping customer service, sales, and field teams with digital labor support to streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies, and improve customer satisfaction.

Agentforce for Consumer Goods includes agents for sales, account management, retail execution, and customer service. With it, companies can build agents that execute manual tasks across the following:

Customer service engagement, which provides service reps with instant access to relevant customer account information, including top-selling products, compliance insights, and transaction history.

Visit management, which allows field teams to book store visits to deliver products and service customers by automating scheduling. Service teams can automatically assign drivers based on available inventory, driver schedule, and store priority.

Telesales, which empowers sales reps to maximize the revenue of every interaction by recommending products, generating sales pitches, and highlighting discounts.

Proactive Maintenance, which helps service teams anticipate asset service needs by summarizing asset health data, creating quotes, generating work orders, and drafting mail summaries.

Sales Agreement Management, which provides account managers with actionable insights from sales agreements to improve sales performance and enhance customer relationships.