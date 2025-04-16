Moveworks Unveils AI Agent Marketplace

At its Moveworks.global event this week, Moveworks, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence assistants, unveiled AI Agent Marketplace, a unified surface with more than 100 pre-built agents to automate business processes.

"Our AI Agent Marketplace represents a significant step forward in making AI agent discovery and deployment across every corner of the enterprise a reality. Powered by an Agentic Automation Engine that both connects natural language to system APIs and understands the nuances of business processes, Agent Studio makes it possible for every customer to install, configure, and scale advanced and reliable AI agents for all enterprise operations," said Bhavin Shah, CEO and co-founder of Moveworks, in a statement.

AI Agent Marketplace is the newest part of Moveworks Agent Studio, the full-stack AI agent development environment in the Moveworks AI Assistant.

Moveworks also announced the following updates to the products in its Agent Studio platform:

AI Agent Marketplace, a central hub to fast-track development of AI agents with more than 100 pre-built, installable plugins.

Agentic Automation Engine to connect natural language to systems.

Agentic Reasoning Engine with agentic intelligence that breaks down problems and identifies the right tools to solve them.

Plugin Workspace, a, low-code interface for developers to build, configure, and deploy AI agents.

Business Connectors that communicate with business systems to establish secure access, while respecting every user's permissions.

AI Assistant Insights, which provide advanced analytics to continuously assess and optimize AI agent performance.

Moveworks also announced several partner integrations, each contributing specialized agents to its growing marketplace. This included GitHub as well as expanded integrations with Snowflake, Highspot, Stack Overflow, and Databricks. Select products from these companies are available on the AI Agent Marketplace.

"With Moveworks' new AI Agent Marketplace, we will have the ability to expand capabilities more frequently, by enabling more resources to experiment with integrations and further reduce toil with the ease of both discovering and installing AI agents that are desired," said Ashley Sprague, senior director of IT and corporate engineering at GitHub, in a statement.

The Snowflake integration covers Snowflake Cortex AI, Snowflake's fully managed suite of AI services, enabling joint customers to access Cortex AI within the Moveworks AI Assistant and retrieve data insights across their structured and unstructured datasets using natural language.

"We're excited to work with Snowflake to bring the power of Cortex AI to the Moveworks AI Assistant," Shah said. "Not only do AI agents surface insights to help users take action, but they collaborate, reason, and automate business processes. Our integration with Snowflake enables our joint customers to quickly install Cortex AI through the AI Agent Marketplace in just a few steps, and allows users to leverage data-driven insights to make informed decisions that will drive business operations forward." "At Snowflake, we believe that AI agents will soon be essential to the enterprise workforce, enhancing productivity for teams across customer support, field technicians, analytics, engineering, and more. With Cortex AI, we're making agentic AI workflows easy, efficient, and trusted to democratize access to data across the enterprise," said Baris Gultekin, head of AI at Snowflake, in a statement. "Moveworks' adoption of Cortex AI into its AI Agent Marketplace is placing the power of data-driven decision making through AI into the hands of more users, so they too can glean insights that deliver real business value efficiently."

The Highspot integration brings an installable Highspot AI agent to the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace and will allow joint customers to accelerate sales productivity through content discovery and management of go-to-market assets through their Moveworks AI Assistant. Moveworks also gives these teams access to Highspot Spots, centralized content hubs for specific topics and initiatives, and lets them manage sharing and permissions without breaking their flow of work.

"In today's fast-moving sales environment, sales reps need instant access to the right content, and they need it in the tools they already use," Shah said. "With this Highspot AI agent, we're giving sellers the ability to enable action, eliminate friction, and help every team close deals faster." "We're excited to begin this partnership with Moveworks and bring Highspot content and insights into an entirely new context through the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace," said Bhrighu Sareen, president of product and engineering at Highspot, in a statement. "Together, we're continuing to make it effortless for sales teams to find, share, and leverage the content that moves deals forward."

The partnership with Stack Overflow unlocks an integration that will bring an installable Stack Overflow agent to Moveworks'; AI Agent Marketplace, bringing the vast knowledge housed in Stack Overflow to Slack or Microsoft Teams through the Moveworks AI Assistant.

"Our strategic partnership with Stack Overflow creates unparalleled opportunities for our joint customers," Shah said. "Moveworks has always excelled at bringing knowledge from across the enterprise into a single AI Assistant. By integrating the vast knowledge housed in Stack Overflow, we're unlocking even more possibilities for teams to both find that information and take action directly in one surface, driving collaboration and innovation across the enterprise." "AI agents are going to force a fundamental process redefinition and re-engineering within organizations, but the fear is that this type of shift takes too much time to adapt and move. Making AI agents real and accessible within companies involves access to accurate, trusted data. This partnership and availability in the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace reinforces our belief in making our knowledge-as-a-service vision a reality for enterprises everywhere," said Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow, in a statement. "Together, we're enabling teams to unlock their full potential by turning organizational expertise into actionable knowledge and insights, accessible in the key places employees work."

The collaboration with Databricks will bring Databricks AI/BI Genie agents to the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace. Employees will be able to ask questions about their business data in natural language through Moveworks and get instant insights powered by Databricks AI/BI Genie.