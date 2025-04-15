Acclaro Partners with Unbabel

Translation and localization services providers Acclaro and Unbabel are partnering to expand their global translation landscape, combining Acclaro's localization, cultural adaptation, and technology-driven services with Unbabel's artificial intelligence-driven translation technology.

Acclaro can now integrate with Unbabel's Widn.Ai and leverage its AI driven quality intelligence tools and linguistic research for greater accuracy and cultural precision. The integration of Acclaro's strategic localization workflows paired with Unbabel's advanced automation and TowerLLM will streamline translation workflows.