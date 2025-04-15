Acclaro Partners with Unbabel
Translation and localization services providers Acclaro and Unbabel are partnering to expand their global translation landscape, combining Acclaro's localization, cultural adaptation, and technology-driven services with Unbabel's artificial intelligence-driven translation technology.
Acclaro can now integrate with Unbabel's Widn.Ai and leverage its AI driven quality intelligence tools and linguistic research for greater accuracy and cultural precision. The integration of Acclaro's strategic localization workflows paired with Unbabel's advanced automation and TowerLLM will streamline translation workflows.
"Combining our localization expertise with Unbabel's innovative technology is a game-changer for the industry," said Russell Haworth, CEO of Acclaro, in a statement. "Together, we will set new standards for translation quality and operational excellence. The alignment of cutting-edge AI and the best people is the future."
"We are thrilled to partner with Acclaro to push the boundaries of what's possible in translation and localization," said Vasco Pedro, CEO of Unbabel, in a statement. "This collaboration will empower businesses to connect with their global audiences more effectively and efficiently."