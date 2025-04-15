ZoomInfo Updates Copilot with Account Insights

ZoomInfo, a market intelligence platform provider, has updated its ZoomInfo Copilot solution to deliver artificial intelligence-fueled account insights far beyond the initial prospecting stages to help sales teams accelerate and close late-stage opportunities.

Copilot now automatically tracks accounts and contacts, surfacing relevant buying signals in their Activity-Based Account Feeds.

Account managers and executives will be able to supercharge their renewals, pursue upsells, and maintain customer relationships with an expanded Copilot AI Emailer that can pull in historical engagement, CRM data, and key account insights to craft smarter, more relevant emails at every stage of the sales cycle.

Copilot now pushes specific accounts' key signals to sellers while they're working in Salesforce or HubSpot and automatically generates professional summaries of participants for upcoming meetings. It also alerts sellers when accounts' decision-makers haven't engaged within the first 30 days. It also flags single-threaded opportunities that have interacted with only one contact.

Copilot Chat now provides the source of its insights, linking sellers to the original meetings, emails, and calls. With one click, sellers at all stages of the funnel can instantly access key conversations.