Validity Acquires Litmus
Validity, a provider of marketing success and customer data intelligence solutions, has acquired Litmus, a provider of email optimization and testing solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the addition of Litmus, Validity's marketing success platform will provide a seamless, end-to-end experience, from contact data validation and enrichment to design, personalization, deliverability optimization, and continuous campaign monitoring. It will help marketers create, optimize, deliver, and monitor high-performing email campaigns at scale.
"For years, thousands of the world's leading brands have relied on Validity's marketing success platform to increase engagement and ultimately grow faster with better digital marketing campaigns and an increased trust in their customer data," said Mark Briggs, founder, chairman, and CEO of Validity, in a statement. "I'm thrilled to welcome Litmus to the Validity family and immediately bring to our customers this industry-leading, comprehensive, and unified platform that ensures emails are visually compelling, appropriately optimized, and positioned for next-generation personalization to ensure maximum engagement."
"I am thrilled for Litmus to join the Validity family at this incredible time in our industry, as automation and AI accelerate the drive toward digital marketing personalization," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "Combining Litmus' leadership in pre-send optimization and personalization with the incredible Validity platform, capabilities, and terrific customer service culture is a big win for customers and the marketing community."