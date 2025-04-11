Validity Acquires Litmus

Validity, a provider of marketing success and customer data intelligence solutions, has acquired Litmus, a provider of email optimization and testing solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the addition of Litmus, Validity's marketing success platform will provide a seamless, end-to-end experience, from contact data validation and enrichment to design, personalization, deliverability optimization, and continuous campaign monitoring. It will help marketers create, optimize, deliver, and monitor high-performing email campaigns at scale.