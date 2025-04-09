Salesforce Brings Agentforce to the Field Service Sector
Salesforce has introduced Agentforce for Field Service, a digital labor platform that augments dispatchers and technicians with artificial intelligence agents to eliminate scheduling bottlenecks and tackle routine, time-consuming tasks.
Agentforce integrates into data systems and user interfaces, autonomously scheduling appointments, filling schedule gaps, troubleshooting in real time, and summarizing job reports. And with audio playback and natural language voice commands, field technicians can interact with Agentforce and consume information while on the move.
Agentforce for Field Service helps companies with in-the-field workers deploy AI agents that can execute tasks proactively or in the flow of work. This agentic AI technology uses pre-built topics and actions and is underpinned by Salesforce Data Cloud. The Atlas Reasoning Engine, the brain behind Agentforce, then converts this raw data and metadata into intelligent actions.;
Agentforce for Field Service also works with Salesforce's industry clouds, such as Manufacturing Cloud, Energy & Utilities Cloud, or Communications Cloud.
"Agentforce for Field Service redefines how work gets done in critical industries like manufacturing, telecommunications, utilities, and consumer home services. Powered by data and intelligence, this is a massive leap in AI innovation that tackles the inefficiencies that plague field workers today, solving the pain of back-and-forth scheduling while giving field reps the power to make context-aware decisions and handle real-world nuances more effectively. This is just the beginning of a labor revolution where digital and skilled workers together will enable better, faster service, increased customer satisfaction, and accelerated growth across the field service sector," said Taksina Eammano, executive vice president and general manager of field service at Salesforce, in a statement.