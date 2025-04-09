Salesforce Brings Agentforce to the Field Service Sector

Salesforce has introduced Agentforce for Field Service, a digital labor platform that augments dispatchers and technicians with artificial intelligence agents to eliminate scheduling bottlenecks and tackle routine, time-consuming tasks.

Agentforce integrates into data systems and user interfaces, autonomously scheduling appointments, filling schedule gaps, troubleshooting in real time, and summarizing job reports. And with audio playback and natural language voice commands, field technicians can interact with Agentforce and consume information while on the move.

Agentforce for Field Service helps companies with in-the-field workers deploy AI agents that can execute tasks proactively or in the flow of work. This agentic AI technology uses pre-built topics and actions and is underpinned by Salesforce Data Cloud. The Atlas Reasoning Engine, the brain behind Agentforce, then converts this raw data and metadata into intelligent actions.;

Agentforce for Field Service also works with Salesforce's industry clouds, such as Manufacturing Cloud, Energy & Utilities Cloud, or Communications Cloud.