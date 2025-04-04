ServiceNow Acquires Logik.ai

ServiceNow is acquiring Logik.ai, providers of a configure, price, quote (CPQ) solution for sales and commerce, expanding its growing CRM footprint in sales and order management, from opportunity management, quoting, and order placement, through fulfillment and delivery, to renewals and expansions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Logik.ai, which already integrates with nearly 50 technology partners, including ServiceNow, will connect with ServiceNow's Customer Service Management and Sales and Order Management solutions to streamline selling processes and self-service capabilities for customers and partners. ServiceNow CRM & Industry Workflows, plus Logik.ai's capabilities for AI-powered selling, will drive new levels of performance in sales and commerce for customers.