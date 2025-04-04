ServiceNow Acquires Logik.ai
ServiceNow is acquiring Logik.ai, providers of a configure, price, quote (CPQ) solution for sales and commerce, expanding its growing CRM footprint in sales and order management, from opportunity management, quoting, and order placement, through fulfillment and delivery, to renewals and expansions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Logik.ai, which already integrates with nearly 50 technology partners, including ServiceNow, will connect with ServiceNow's Customer Service Management and Sales and Order Management solutions to streamline selling processes and self-service capabilities for customers and partners. ServiceNow CRM & Industry Workflows, plus Logik.ai's capabilities for AI-powered selling, will drive new levels of performance in sales and commerce for customers.
"By adding Logik.ai's industry-leading sales and commerce solution to our CRM offering, ServiceNow will further enhance our capability to sell, fulfill, and service on a single platform. It's about delivering a fundamentally different vision and approach to traditional CRM and CPQ offerings, one that addresses the real pain points in connecting end-to-end customer experiences," said John Ball, executive vice president and general manager of CRM & Industry Workflows at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Logik.ai's next-generation technology will enable us to rapidly deliver that unique value. When combined with our powerful AI platform for business transformation, we will redefine what a leading CRM solution can do."
"We invested early in innovations like AI and consumer-grade experiences that are rewriting how products of any complexity are sold. ServiceNow CRM is built for the era of AI, making it the perfect partner to continue that momentum," said Christopher Shutts, CEO and co-founder of Logik.ai. in a statement. "Businesses are frustrated by solutions that force them into slow and cumbersome experiences that weigh down sales productivity. Logik.ai's transformative solution combined with ServiceNow's innovative, AI-fueled platform ensures speed and efficiency through the full sales lifecycle from lead and opportunity through to fulfillment, renewal, and upsell. We look forward to becoming part of ServiceNow to help customers achieve greater simplicity and scale across the entire CRM process."