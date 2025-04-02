CallRail Debuts Voice Assist
CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, has launched Voice Assist powered by generative artificial intelligence to ensure businesses never miss a lead, answering calls and screening leads after hours or when employees are focused on other customers.
Voice Assist engages callers in natural, real-time conversations, handling routine tasks, using purpose-built voice agentic AI and large language models.
Voice Assist can train itself using past call and attribution data and website content. It reads caller intent and adapts to tone and can capture all relevant lead details and assess when an inquiry should be transferred to a human after-hours agent.
Voice Assist streamlines client interactions with automated intake forms, transcriptions and call summaries. Integrated into CallRail's platform, Voice Assist places this valuable new data alongside other insight. Inbound call data, tags and summaries can sync directly into CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, and Clio. Additionally, it keeps businesses informed in real time via email, text, or emergency alerts.
Also included are AI-generated follow-up texts and the ability to automatically send scheduling links and personalized messages.
"At CallRail, we believe that the adoption of AI is only sustainable if it delivers real business impact," said Ryan Johnson, chief product officer of CallRail, in a statement. "Across our platform of over 225,000 businesses, over 50 million customer calls go unanswered each year, representing not only lost revenue, but loss of the hundreds of millions of dollars businesses and agencies who serve them invest to attract these leads. We created Voice Assist to ensure no lead is ever lost. Voice Assist seamlessly integrates into the CallRail customers' platform, easily leveraging call and attribution history to better train the agent and call flows. Additionally, businesses have access to over 50 integrations to ensure proper routing of customers and follow-up information. It's setup and growth on autopilot."