CallRail Debuts Voice Assist

CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, has launched Voice Assist powered by generative artificial intelligence to ensure businesses never miss a lead, answering calls and screening leads after hours or when employees are focused on other customers.

Voice Assist engages callers in natural, real-time conversations, handling routine tasks, using purpose-built voice agentic AI and large language models.

Voice Assist can train itself using past call and attribution data and website content. It reads caller intent and adapts to tone and can capture all relevant lead details and assess when an inquiry should be transferred to a human after-hours agent.

Voice Assist streamlines client interactions with automated intake forms, transcriptions and call summaries. Integrated into CallRail's platform, Voice Assist places this valuable new data alongside other insight. Inbound call data, tags and summaries can sync directly into CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, and Clio. Additionally, it keeps businesses informed in real time via email, text, or emergency alerts.

Also included are AI-generated follow-up texts and the ability to automatically send scheduling links and personalized messages.