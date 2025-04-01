Cognizant and ServiceNow Launch Dispute Management Solution for Mid-Market Banks

Cognizant partnered with ServiceNow to launch a business process-as-a-service solution for mid-market banks in North America to streamline the dispute resolution process and enhance customer satisfaction.

By combining ServiceNow's advanced dispute management technology with Cognizant's expertise in end-to-end dispute management, the solution helps mid-market banks manage disputes, reduce chargeback losses, and maintain customer trust. It leverages generative AI, highly automated workflows, and multichannel intake.

Some key features of the dispute management solution include the following:

Customer dispute intake through mobile, web, and CRM systems.

Customer sentiment analysis using voice and text.

Automation and straight-through processing (STP).

Workflow data fabric for business intelligence and analytical reporting.

Workload and recovery prediction analytics.

Automated communication frameworks for letter and email generation.