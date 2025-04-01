Required Reading: CX Design Requires an Organizational Redesign

In Supercharging the Customer Experience: How Organizational Alignment Drives Performance, customer experience and business transformation experts Alan Williams, founder and managing director of ServiceBrand Global, and Dave Stubberfield, director and principal consultant at Carter Consultancy, provide a framework for the design and implementation of customer experiences from an informed, practical, and operational perspective. CRM editor Leonard Klie spent a few minutes with them to delve further into this framework.

CRM: In the book, you advocate for values-driven organizational alignment. What is this and why does it matter?

Williams: Values-driven organizational alignment is the foundation of our approach, acting as a bedrock for successful organizational change. It means aligning strategy with culture across all functions (horizontally) and from leadership to frontline (vertically), while also encompassing customers, employees, service partners, local communities, and the marketplace.

This alignment drives growth, boosts employee engagement, and creates authenticity and trust. It ensures consistent behavior aligned with the organization’s values, fostering positive stakeholder recognition and minimizing risks of misalignment.

Values-driven organizational alignment is a practical operationally focused approach that unifies the organization and sustains success in the emerging Values Economy.

How should companies determine where to focus?

Williams: Companies should begin by identifying core values hand in hand with what they’re trying to achieve. Core values represent how the organization operates and must be sincere, guiding actions rather than serving as slogans. Widespread involvement of all stakeholder groups is needed, with senior leadership taking the responsibility for any final decisions.

While companywide values provide consistency, the focus needs to be on bringing the values to life through practical behavior. Functions or departments can adapt them to their specific roles while remaining aligned with the overall business. Recruiting employees who share the company’s core values enhances engagement and performance. Customers increasingly value ethical and social principles, so values such as integrity, responsibility, and stakeholder care are becoming universally important. Generally, the process values selection process should involve deep reflection on purpose, desired culture, and guiding principles.

What does “context over content” mean?

Stubberfield: Success lies in how knowledge is applied within each organization’s unique circumstances, not simply in what is known.

Despite the abundance of customer experience information, great experiences are rare due to the lack of tailored implementation. Each organization’s brand, employees, and customer relationships are unique, requiring customized strategies.

Customer experience strategies must be carefully designed, executed, and refined based on the organization’s specific environment.

What are the five core Elements identified in the book?

Stubberfield: The five Elements are:

Brand Identity: What the organization stands for, its values, and its promise to customers.

What the organization stands for, its values, and its promise to customers. Employee Engagement: Empowered and committed employees delivering exceptional service.

Empowered and committed employees delivering exceptional service. Customer Experience: Tools and techniques like journey mapping and personalization to engage and delight customers.

Tools and techniques like journey mapping and personalization to engage and delight customers. Systems & Processes: Streamlined operations that support consistent service delivery.

Streamlined operations that support consistent service delivery. Measurement & Insight: Feedback and data analysis to drive continuous improvement.

Is there a standout case study from a company that has adopted your ideals?

Stubberfield: Nordstrom is a standout example, demonstrating values-led alignment across all five Elements.

Brand Identity: Built on nine non-negotiable values, including trust, respect, and innovation.

Built on nine non-negotiable values, including trust, respect, and innovation. Employee Engagement: Hiring based on values and empowering employees to prioritize customer satisfaction.

Hiring based on values and empowering employees to prioritize customer satisfaction. Customer Experience: Legendary service stories, from searching vacuum bags for lost diamonds to delivering forgotten bags to airports.

Legendary service stories, from searching vacuum bags for lost diamonds to delivering forgotten bags to airports. Systems & Processes: Inventory management and regional merchandising systems designed to support customer needs.

Inventory management and regional merchandising systems designed to support customer needs. Measurement & Insight: Active feedback collection with personalized customer responses.

Nordstrom’s unwavering alignment enables exceptional customer service and business performance.

What is the main takeaway from the book?

Williams: The key takeaway is alignment—achieving values-driven alignment to deliver superior customer experiences. Success depends on applying customer experience principles in practice, tailored to the organization’s unique context.