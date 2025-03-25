Descope Adds Capabilities for E-Commerce Omnichannel User Experiences
Descope, a customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform provider, has added capabilities to help e-commerce and online retail companies provide secure and omnichannel authentication experiences to their end customers across the buying funnel. Notable additions include securely tracking anonymous users with temporary tokens, enabling unified native login flows across web and mobile, and integrations with WooCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Shopify Plus.
The Descope no-code/low-code CIAM platform helps organizations create and customize their entire authentication and user journey using visual workflows.
Companies can now track anonymous user activity by assigning temporary tokens to securely capture user traits, such as device type, traffic source, and attribution, without authentication. Anonymous user tracking also helps companies offer frictionless guest checkout processes while still making user activity tracking possible.
E-commerce companies can now use the same Descope user journey across web and mobile applications, offering native-looking login experiences on mobile without redirects. Native mobile flows help retail organizations adopt passwordless authentication methods like passkeys and social login.
"We are excited for ecommerce companies to leverage our new capabilities to provide seamless user identity experiences across their digital properties. We're especially proud to partner with leading identity intelligence tools like Telesign and reCAPTCHA Enterprise to secure customers against account takeover and fraud without adding friction."
