Outreach Integrates with Zoom Mail

Outreach has integrated its AI Sales Execution Platform with Zoom Mail, enabling revenue teams to connect Outreach to Zoom Mail and Zoom Calendar in their Zoom Workplace app.

With this integration, sellers can sync emails to and send emails from Outreach using Zoom Mail. They’ll also be able to directly connect their Zoom and Outreach calendars to sync events and schedule meetings.

"Revenue teams need a unified platform that simplifies workflows and helps them win consistently. In many cases, they're forced to juggle multiple disconnected tools that only slow them down. That's why we're excited to team up with Outreach to help sellers get more done with less effort across the revenue cycle," said Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer of Zoom, in a statement.

As part of the integration, Outreach and Zoom are launching a Zoom app to streamline workflows and enhance productivity. It includes the following:

Email templates.

Attachments within templates.

Snippets, to add pre-written content to messaging.

Reminders about sent emails.

Availability sharing directly into emails, with the ability to adjust language and time zones as needed.

Open and click tracking for reporting and performance metrics.