Intercom Updates AI in Its Spring 25 Release

Intercom today launched a roster of updates in its spring 2025 release that will make it possible for artificial intelligence agents to answer any question, via any channel, anywhere.

The biggest of these is Fin Voice, which answers calls instantly, listens actively, adapts to follow-up questions, and responds naturally. Fin Voice brings Fin's intelligence to phone support, enabling natural conversations and expanding Fin's capabilities beyond text.

Intercom also today introduced the following:

FinFin Vision, a text and image recognition system that reads and understands screenshots, invoices, and error messages, so customers can share what they see without lengthy explanations.

AI Inbox Translation, which translates messages instantly, so agents can support customers in 45 languages without switching tools or relying on third-party software. Messages are instantly translated into agents' preferred languages, and replies appear in the customers' languages.

Fin for Platforms, which integrates with platforms like Zendesk, Salesforce, or custom-built help desks, delivering instant, AI-powered support across every channel. Fin learns from existing knowledge bases, follows automation rules, and integrates directly into tickets, cases, live chat, and email workflows.

Fin Guidance, allowing users to train Fin in minutes to follow specific guidelines in plain language. With the one-click Improve AI button, users can refine Fin's responses instantly.

Fin Tasks, to teach Fin how to handle specific tasks, automating processes like refunds, ID verification, and appointment rescheduling. Users simply describe the task in natural language and Fin builds the workflow.

Fin over API, which brings Fin into any platform or product,whether it's a custom search experience, a community forum, or an internal help system.