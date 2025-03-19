ServiceNow Partners with NVIDIA for Agentic AI

ServiceNow today at the NVIDIA GTC event in San Jose, Calif., announced an expansion of its partnership with NVIDIA to advance agentic artificial intelligence.

Together, ServiceNow and NVIDIA are optimizing AI agent deployment with evaluation tools and the integration of NVIDIA Llama Nemotron reasoning models with the ServiceNow Platform.

These new capabilities add to ServiceNow's AI Agent Orchestrator, which helps ensure teams of AI agents work in harmony across tasks, systems, and departments. Evaluation tools will enable the fine-tuning of AI agents before they are deployed. The integration of the NVIDIA Llama Nemotron models with advanced reasoning capabilities into ServiceNow also brings a new level of intelligence and decision-making to AI agents, allowing them to better understand complex workflows and dynamically optimize business processes.

"For AI agents to drive real business value, organizations need the utmost confidence in their performance and ROI. Our work with NVIDIA equips enterprises with the tools to evaluate AI agent performance early, as well as enhance AI agent intelligence and adaptability," said Jon Sigler, executive vice president of platform and AI at ServiceNow, in a statement. "With clear pre-deployment visibility and deeper reasoning capabilities, businesses can confidently scale AI agents, fostering a new era of reliable, efficient automation and delivering smarter workflows and stronger outcomes from day one." "AI agents with reasoning abilities are driving the next great leap in enterprise intelligence," said Kari Briski, vice president of generative AI software for enterprise at NVIDIA, in a statement. "With the latest NVIDIA AI reasoning models and new ServiceNow evaluation tools, enterprises will be able to deploy agents that are optimized for performance, intelligence, and adaptability to help people solve complex problems and scale business success."

Specifically, ServiceNow's new AI agent evaluation tools, developed with NVIDIA, will let companies assess AI agent performance by setting benchmarks for key metrics like accuracy and decision-making transparency at scale. This gives businesses the insights needed to forecast and optimize AI agent performance. Additionally, built-in governance capabilities enable ethical, secure, and compliant AI agent management.