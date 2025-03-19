Adobe Expands Partnerships, AI Capabilities at Adobe Summit 2025

Adobe at its Adobe Summit event in Las Vegas unveiled a suite of product innovations that unite artificial intelligence agents and models across Adobe. This includes AI agents from third-party ecosystems, Firefly models and secure third-party models, and first-party data insights infused into Adobe applications. This comes to life in Adobe Experience Platform, which brings together customer experience data, CX language models and AI Agent orchestration.

Adobe is expanding its generative AI platform, integrating foundational models, including AI through Adobe Firefly, across applications to scale content production that powers CXO. New capabilities in Adobe GenStudio, Firefly Services and Custom Models optimize the content supply chain for businesses, removing bottlenecks across content management, content production, and more.

"Adobe is uniquely positioned to guide companies to a dynamic era of customer experience orchestration, where creativity and marketing come together with AI to deliver true one-to-one personalization at scale," said Anil Chakravarthy, president of digital experience business at Adobe. "We are delivering numerous innovations built on Adobe's AI platform to boost the capacity of teams and help them drive the most impactful customer experiences, empowering businesses across industries to capture this massive opportunity."

Chief among the announcements Adobe made at Adobe Summit were agentic AI innovations and partnerships, including the following:

Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, to help companies manage and orchestrate AI agents across Adobe and third parties through a single interface, anchored in a CXO-oriented knowledge base and decision science, along with language models that enable dynamic and adaptive reasoning. The AI agents can help optimize websites, handle repetitive content production tasks such as resizing, drive high-volume data management tasks such as data cleansing, refine target audiences, visualize data for internal stakeholders, and more.

Expanding ecosystem partnerships with Acxiom, Amazon Web Services, Genesys, IBM, Microsoft, RainFocus, SAP, ServiceNow, and Workday, enabling AI agents to work together. Additionally, expanded agency and system integrator partnerships with Accenture, Deloitte Digital, EY and IBM will drive customization across industries and use cases.

Adobe Brand Concierge, to help companies configure and manage AI agents that guide consumers from exploration to confident purchase decisions, using immersive and conversational experiences with Brand Concierge and powered by Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator.

AI agents for enterprise B2B, with Brand Concierge supporting business-to-business (B2B) teams with account orchestration, moving beyond generic product information to tailored content based on the account relationship and handling follow-up tasks. Additionally, AI agents in Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO) B2B Edition will help teams identify key decision makers and personalize every interaction.

Adobe GenStudio Foundation, Adobe's end-to-end content supply chain solution for planning, creating, managing, activating, and measuring content for marketing campaigns and personalized customer experiences in a unified interface to bring together data from Adobe's full suite of content supply chain solutions. This provides visibility into campaign plans, projects, assets and insights, without requiring navigation between different Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud applications.

Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, a single, self-service application for marketers and creatives to create on-brand paid social ads, display ads, marketing emails, and more with generative AI. Asset creation for display ads is now available for ads served through Microsoft Advertising Platform and Google Campaign Manager 360. Adobe also announced an expansion of its collaboration with LinkedIn Ads, for teams to create campaign assets. Additionally, Adobe's extensibility framework enables businesses to connect with third-party solution providers, including IntelligenceBank, Acxiom, Lithero, PwC, Saifr and Stensul, extending functionality to regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services.

Adobe Content Analytics, which will enable businesses to measure the performance of content (down to the attribute level) and make real-time adjustments to websites and applications that drive engagement and conversion goals. These insights, combined with audience segments in AEP, enable businesses to deliver tailored and performant experiences.

Adobe Firefly Services APIs that will support video and 3D workflows by handling high-volume, time-consuming tasks. Translate and Lip Sync API and Reframe API will drive use cases from translating spoken dialogue into different languages, to resizing videos and combining visual elements (such as logos) into single images. The Substance 3D API enables teams to create asset variations for product images for use across channels such as e-commerce and digital marketing.

Firefly Creative Production, powered by Firefly Services, which unlocks the power of Adobe APIs through a no-code interface that can handle a variety of repetitive and time-consuming production tasks, such as cropping assets for marketing channels like social media and e-commerce.

Adobe also announced Adobe Experience Cloud AI-powered innovations that enable businesses offer unified customer experiences, driving differentiated and personalized interactions across every touchpoint. This includes Adobe Journey Optimizer Experimentation Accelerator to scale experimentation across digital properties and pinpoint winning strategies, with AI agents that recommend new cross-channel experiments while summarizing actionable insights.

Adobe Experience Manager Sites Optimizer enables teams to optimize their websites, with AI agents that identify opportunities to improve the overall experience. Additionally, new offerings across Adobe Journey Optimizer B2B Edition and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics will provide a complete solution that brings together data, content, and journey orchestration capabilities.

Adobe announced new offerings with Amazon Web Services and Amazon Ads, providing integrated solutions for marketers and creatives to deliver impactful customer experiences.

Adobe and Microsoft continue their collaboration to bring generative AI and AI agents directly in the flow of work to drive organizational productivity and efficiency. Adobe previewed Adobe Marketing Agent, continued agentic innovation within Microsoft 365 Copilot with Adobe Express Agent, and activating Adobe Marketing Agent in applications such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Word through Microsoft 365 Copilot.

"We are thrilled that Adobe has developed an agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot to assist marketers in creating impactful campaigns and enhancing customer experiences. This collaboration underscores our belief at Microsoft that human ingenuity will be richly augmented by Copilot and agents, tailored to meet the unique needs of every role," said Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president of Business and Industry Copilot at Microsoft, in a statement. "We look forward to our joint customers experiencing the benefits of the Adobe Marketing Agent."

Adobe Express Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot will allow users to create assets directly within Microsoft 365 Copilot, PowerPoint, and Word through a conversational interface.

With Adobe Marketing Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot, businesses can do the following:

Refine audiences for targeting with data and insights from Adobe Experience Platform.

Discover actionable insight by prompting Adobe Marketing Agent to uncover and pull meaningful insights from Adobe Customer Journey Analytics directly within Copilot.

Enable the creation of campaign performance reports in Microsoft apps, such as PowerPoint and Word.

Drive cross-team collaboration by connecting to Adobe Workfront, summarizing projects, tasks and issues, locating essential details and project information from content in Microsoft 365 applications, such as PowerPoint, Word, or Teams, and proactively monitoring the health of team projects.

Adobe Marketing Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot will also enable companies to optimize their content supply chain, the end-to-end process of planning, creating, managing, activating and measuring content for marketing campaigns and personalized customer experiences. Through connected workflows and business processes, marketers and creatives can work seamlessly across Adobe and Microsoft solutions, without having to navigate between different applications.