AudioCodes Adds CRM Connectivity to Meeting Insights
AudioCodes, a provider of unified communications voice, contact center, conversational AI applications, and services, has integrated its Meeting Insights solution with leading CRM systems, such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365, and released a mobile application client for capturing and summarization of meeting information during face-to-face interactions.
By automatically capturing and analyzing meeting content and streamlining updates to CRM records, Meeting Insights enhances CRM data with rich meeting context and insights. The AI-powered integration ensures that CRM updates are based on actual meeting content and conversations.
"The integration of Meeting Insights with leading CRMs bridges the gap between meeting content and CRM systems, preventing the loss of crucial insights and minimizing the risk of manual errors," said Shabtai Adlersberg, CEO of AudioCodes, in a statement. "By connecting Meeting Insights with CRM solutions, we are enabling organizations to seamlessly transform meeting intelligence from any meeting, whether online or face-to-face, into valuable CRM data. This integration is a significant step in our mission to empower enterprises to drive smarter, data-driven decisions across teams, and enhance informed decision-making for management."