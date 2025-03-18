AudioCodes Adds CRM Connectivity to Meeting Insights

AudioCodes, a provider of unified communications voice, contact center, conversational AI applications, and services, has integrated its Meeting Insights solution with leading CRM systems, such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365, and released a mobile application client for capturing and summarization of meeting information during face-to-face interactions.

By automatically capturing and analyzing meeting content and streamlining updates to CRM records, Meeting Insights enhances CRM data with rich meeting context and insights. The AI-powered integration ensures that CRM updates are based on actual meeting content and conversations.