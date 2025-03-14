Sweep Launches Process Optimization AI Agents for Agentforce

Sweep, providers of a process optimization platform for Salesforce and Hubspot, has launched Process Optimization AI Agents for Salesforce's Agentforce to provide the agents with the intelligence needed to uncover actionable opportunities.

With this agentic layer, business leaders can identify and resolve bottlenecks that are impacting business goals.

By connecting Salesforce to Sweep's visual platform, users can conduct a fully automated analysis of their metadata. This creates a new layer of context for both teams and AI agents. Users can create process optimization agents with a single click, focusing on specific parts of the business process, taking into account the metadata, data, and business context. Once it's set up, users can ask the AI agent questions about how to optimize the process and gather actionable insights, directly in Agentforce.

And using Sweep's visual workspace, teams can build custom Salesforce functionality, such as smart automation, Slack alerts, dashboards, and more, in a fraction of the time without compromising the development quality.