Service Now Launches Yokohama Release

ServiceNow today rolled out its Yokohama platform release, unleashing new artificial intelligence agents across CRM, human resources, IT, and more.

These latest innovations include teams of preconfigured AI agents and capabilities to build, onboard, and manage the entire AI agent lifecycle.

Because data fuels AI, ServiceNow also expanded its Knowledge Graph with advancements to its Common Service Data Model (CSDM) to break down barriers among data sources for more connected AI agents. With this latest update, customers gain the ability to orchestrate seamless hand-offs between both AI and live agents, . Built-in governance and audit-ready data provide transparency and trust, so businesses can continue at the pace of innovation while maintaining compliance.

"Agentic AI is the new frontier. Enterprise leaders are no longer just experimenting with AI agents; they're demanding AI solutions that can help them achieve productivity at scale," said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer, and chief operating officer of ServiceNow, in a statement. "ServiceNow's industry-leading agentic AI framework meets this need by delivering predictability and efficiency from the start. With the combination of agentic AI, data fabric, and workflow automation all on one platform, we're making it easier for organizations to embed connected AI where work happens and both measure and drive business outcomes faster, smarter, and at scale."

ServiceNow's AI capabilities generate insights that power AI agent reasoning, planning, learning, and orchestration.

ServiceNow also expanded the AI Agent Orchestrator and AI Agent Studio capabilities to govern the complete AI agent lifecycle, from building AI agents, to onboarding and monitoring their performance, to ensuring enterprises realize the value they need. This includes the following:

Enhanced onboarding capabilities through AI Agent Studio to streamline the setup process with guided instructions to design and configure new AI agents using natural language descriptions.

Expanded performance management capabilities within ServiceNow's overall agentic AI framework include an analytics dashboard for visualizing AI agent usage, quality, and value. Agentic AI workflows are tied to business KPIs so administrators can track AI agent performance and ROI.

At the foundation of the ServiceNow Platform is Workflow Data Fabric, enabling AI-powered workflows that integrate seamlessly with an organization’s data, regardless of the system or source. Workflow Data Fabric enables businesses to gain deeper insights through AI-driven contextualization and decision intelligence while automating manual work and creating process efficiencies.

ServiceNow's new Yokohama platform release also packs automation, governance, and workflow intelligence to help businesses navigate operational complexity. With this release, ServiceNow has upgraded ServiceNow Studio, which provides a unified workspace for rapid application development and governance to enhanced self service portals which enable customers to configure and place orders; and Service Observability, which ensures business resilience through AI-driven insights so organizations can meet the growing demand for enterprise-wide visibility within a single, secure platform.

"ServiceNow continues to redefine what's possible with AI-powered automation. By embedding intelligence into end-to-end workflows, we enable businesses to break down siloes, accelerate decision-making, and drive seamless operations at scale," said Jon Sigler, executive vice president of platform and AI at ServiceNow, in a statement. "With the Yokohama platform release, ServiceNow helps our customers take action, giving businesses the ability to move faster, innovate smarter, and scale seamlessly. The ServiceNow Platform unites people, processes, and data in a single system of action, transforming complexity into clarity and making business transformation readily achievable."

ServiceNow Studio is a unified, AI-powered environment tfor no-code, low-code, and pro-code developers. With built-in support from Now Assist, ServiceNow Studio accelerates application development with tools for collaboration and automation. Developers can work across projects by managing all metadata in one place with cross-scope editing and deploy changes with update set management. Expanding on ServiceNow's AI Agent innovations, it integrates with AI Agent Studio, enabling developers to design both apps and AI agents in one experience. Together, these capabilities automate reviews, approvals, and application changes all enabled by the seamless data integration of ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric for fully governed, enterprise-wide data connectivity.

Additionally, new GenAI-powered skills further help developers automate work to accelerate testing, optimization, and deployment. RPA bot generation allows companies to use natural language to create bots; app summarization adds AI-generated summaries to app descriptions to check for duplicate apps and evaluate for deployment; and Automated Test Framework (ATF) generation simplifies application testing with automated testing scenarios.

ServiceNow Sales and Order Management (SOM) is addressing this challenge. Built on ServiceNow's AI Platform, SOM unifies the ability to configure, price, and quote with order management and fulfillment to accelerate sales cycles, streamline operations, and deliver seamless, proactive service.

Service Observability, part of ServiceNow IT Operation Management (ITOM), gives organizations a single solution to manage and act on insights across their entire observability ecosystems. Service Observability brings together information from any source, using AI-driven insights to pinpoint root causes, quantify business impact, and resolve issues before they escalate.