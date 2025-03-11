Dun & Bradstreet Launches D&B ID Graph Plus

Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today unveiled D&B ID Graph Plus, an identity solution that connects consumer insights with comprehensive B2B2C-linked data and digital signals, offering expanded visibility to 360-degree customer profiles.

Leveraging its data that combines the power of both B2B and B2C insights, D&B ID Graph Plus helps marketing teams build impactful omnichannel marketing campaigns, enhancing their addressable audiences and identity capabilities.

DB ID Graph Plus uses validated B2B2C identifiers, enhanced by consumer intelligence and digital signals, and is associated to the Dun & Bradstreet D-U-N-S Number, a unique identifier assigned to businesses around the world that provides robust business data linkage.

Dun & Bradstreet's business and consumer data encompasses more than 50,000 attributes that include digital signals such as intent, interest, demographics, lifestyle, and ownership. In addition, its B2B2C linked data includes raw individual data points that can be leveraged by marketing teams to associate business characteristics to consumers and consumer characteristics to businesses with more than 136 million B2B professional contacts, 250 million consumer contacts, and 83 million B2B2C contacts with linkages between professional and consumer personas.

"D&B ID Graph Plus provides a significant leap forward in personalizing the buyers' journey with precise audience targeting that supports the maximization of campaign reach and effectiveness, setting a new standard in audience intelligence," said Eric Kider, general manager of sales and marketing solutions at Dun & Bradstreet, in a statement. "In an age where buyers expect personalized interactions with brands, we are combining innovative data integration with enriched customer insights to bridge the gap between consumer and business data for a better understanding of market dynamics and customer behaviors."

D&B ID Graph Plus supplies businesses with an ideal person profile (IPP) to deploy consistent, scaled marketing campaigns and engage consumers with precision across various communication channels and sectors, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, real estate and more, by providing the following:

B2C and C2B Connectivity that links businesses to consumer profiles and consumers to business entities transparently, incorporating behavioral and demographic intelligence to provide a deeper understanding of consumer affinities, interests, intent and lifestyles.

Persistent Key at the Person-Level, which enables tracking and retention of identities across offline and digital signals and attributes, such as hashed emails, mobile advertising IDs, and postal address data.

Business Persistent Key through the D-U-N-S Number that uniquely identifies, validates, and links businesses, staying with a business throughout its lifecycle.

D&B ID Graph Plus can be integrated and accessed within marketers' first-party data environment and leading cloud-based data collaboration and management platforms, including Google Cloud, Amazon and Snowflake. The data intelligence and signals are immediately actionable in advertising, marketing, retail, and media platforms and services, including LiveRamp, The Trade Desk, Salesforce, Adobe, Nielsen, Marketo, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more.