ServiceNow Acquires Moveworks for $2.85 Billion

ServiceNow is acquiring Moveworks, providers of a front-end artificial intelligence assistant and enterprise search technology, for $2.85 billion.

The acquisition will combine ServiceNow's agentic AI and automation strengths with Moveworks technology to unlock new experiences for every employee in every corner of the business. Following closing, ServiceNow, with thousands of AI agents already deployed, will continue to drive use of its agentic AI ServiceNow Platform to accelerate enterprise adoption and innovation across key growth areas, including CRM.

ServiceNow and Moveworks together will provide a universal AI assistant, along with more perceptive AI-based enterprise search, to find fast answers to requests, automate and complete everyday tasks, and increase productivity.