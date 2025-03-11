ServiceNow Acquires Moveworks for $2.85 Billion
ServiceNow is acquiring Moveworks, providers of a front-end artificial intelligence assistant and enterprise search technology, for $2.85 billion.
The acquisition will combine ServiceNow's agentic AI and automation strengths with Moveworks technology to unlock new experiences for every employee in every corner of the business. Following closing, ServiceNow, with thousands of AI agents already deployed, will continue to drive use of its agentic AI ServiceNow Platform to accelerate enterprise adoption and innovation across key growth areas, including CRM.
ServiceNow and Moveworks together will provide a universal AI assistant, along with more perceptive AI-based enterprise search, to find fast answers to requests, automate and complete everyday tasks, and increase productivity.
"With the acquisition of Moveworks, ServiceNow will take another giant leap forward in agentic AI-powered business transformation," said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow, in a statement. "As agentic AI and enterprise-grade search forever change how we work, ServiceNow moved early to empower employees through AI. Moveworks' talented team and elegant AI-first experience, combined with ServiceNow's powerful AI-driven workflow automation, will supercharge enterprise-wide AI adoption and deliver game-changing outcomes for employees and their customers."
"Moveworks hides the complexity employees face at work by giving them an intuitive, engaging starting place to search and drive action across any enterprise system," said Bhavin Shah, co-founder and CEO of Moveworks, in a statement. "Becoming part of ServiceNow presents an incredible opportunity to accelerate our innovation and deliver on our promise through their AI agent-fueled platform to redefine the user experience for employees and customer service teams."