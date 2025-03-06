Propel Launches Propel One Agentic AI Suite Powered by Salesforce's Agentforce

Propel Software, a product value management (PVM) platform provider, has launched Propel One, a suite of role-based artificial intelligence agents powered by Salesforce's Agentforce to redefine how products are developed, marketed, sold, and serviced.

Propel's suite of Agentic AI solutions span engineering, quality, marketing, product management, supply chain, sales, and service/support for manufacturers.

Agentforce is the agentic layer of the Salesforce platform for deploying autonomous AI agents. It includes tools to create and customize agents and a library of pre-built skills for use cases across sales, service, marketing and commerce, MuleSoft, Tableau, Slack, partners, and more.

Propel PVM addresses product definition, quality, and commercialization by combining product lifecycle management, quality management, and product information management.