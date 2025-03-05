Microsoft Adds Sales AI Agents

Microsoft today introduced two sales AI agents accessible in Microsoft 365 Copilot to help teams close more deals faster.

Sales Agent can work autonomously to grow pipelines, research leads, turn contacts into qualified leads, set up meetings, reach out to customers and more. For some low-impact leads, it can even complete the sale. The agent draws on CRM data, company data like price sheets, the web, and Microsoft 365 data, such as emails and meetings, to personalize every response.

Sales Chat helps accelerate the sales cycle, from getting up to speed on new accounts to preparing for customer meeting, giving sales reps actionable takeaways from CRM data, pitch decks, meetings, emails, and the web. All it takes is a simple natural language prompt, like "Give me a list of deals that are at risk of falling through."

These agents can be accessed in both Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat. They connect to both Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce, and they can be fine-tuned to connect to all available business data.

Microsoft also today unveiled Microsoft AI Accelerator for Sales, which gives participating organizations access to AI experts at Microsoft to help them migrate from legacy CRM systems and aid with seller adoption, plus fine tuning to personalize agents that meet unique business needs.