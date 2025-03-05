Coveo Launches Coveo for Agentforce, Expanded API Suite, and Agentic AI Design Partner Program

Coveo today introduced Coveo for Agentforce, an expanded suite of Coveo APIs, and the Coveo Agentic AI Design Partner Program.

Coveo for Agentforce natively integrates into Salesforce, grounding artificial intelligence agents in contextually relevant, enterprise-wide knowledge wherever it resides. It includes the following:

Relevance-augmented retrieval that accurately interprets user intent and dynamically connects to the most relevant information sources.

Out-of-the-box software connectivity that reduces the time to extract relevant content securely from virtually any enterprise repository.

Unified hybrid index with real-time updates to standardize varying file formats and maintain content freshness, combining indexing, security, vectorization and semantics

Hybrid ranking and retrieval accuracy to improve AI-generated responses, optimized from multiple AI-Relevance models.

Security-first design that inherits document-level and item-level permissions automatically.

The Coveo suite of APIs has been enhanced to include the Search API, Passage Retrieval API, Case Classification API, and Answer API, providing developers with more flexibility to build AI-powered experiences that are precise, secure, and business-aware.

The Coveo Search API returns a list of documents. Agents can use this API to retrieve links to documents, such as internal policies or product detail pages. Additionally, for search pages, it can be integrated with Coveo Relevance Generative Answering to provide both search results and direct answers simultaneously.

The Passage Retrieval API returns passages for building custom generative AI or agentic AI applications.

The Case Classification API enables customer support agents to properly classify support cases, find better answers more efficiently or, if a resolution is not immediately available, ensure that the support case is routed to the appropriate team or expert .

The Answer API provides direct answers from Coveo Relevance Generative Answering.