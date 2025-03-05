Varonis Launches Varonis for Salesforce's Agentforce

Varonis Systems today launched Varonis for Agentforce, giving IT and security teams critical visibility into the agentic artificial intelligence layer.

Varonis for Agentforce builds on Varonis' Salesforce security solutions, which allow companies to understand their risk, automatically fix exposures, and stop attacks on their CRM. Varonis gives IT and security teams a clear, real-time view of agents and activities in one place.