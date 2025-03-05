Varonis Launches Varonis for Salesforce's Agentforce
Varonis Systems today launched Varonis for Agentforce, giving IT and security teams critical visibility into the agentic artificial intelligence layer.
Varonis for Agentforce builds on Varonis' Salesforce security solutions, which allow companies to understand their risk, automatically fix exposures, and stop attacks on their CRM. Varonis gives IT and security teams a clear, real-time view of agents and activities in one place.
"Agentic AI will revolutionize routine work but introduces new security challenges that can expose sensitive data," said David Bass, Varonis's executive vice president of engineering and chief technology officer, in a statement. "Security starts with understanding the AI agents you have, knowing what data your AI robots can access, and monitoring changes over time for risk. With the launch of Varonis for Agentforce, we're continuing to expand our holistic security approach for Salesforce, and across SaaS and IaaS, with one unified data security platform."