Salesforce Launches Agentforce 2dx

Salesforce today introduced Agentforce 2dx, the newest version of Agentforce, its digital labor platform for bringing trusted, autonomous artificial intelligence agents into the flow of work.

In this release, Agentforce is enabling proactive AI agents to work behind the scenes, without constant human oversight, to unlock new customer and employee workflows. Organizations can now integrate autonomous agents into their data systems, business logic, and user interfaces, enabling agents to anticipate business needs and dynamically take action.

Agentforce 2dx also includes low-code and pro-code tools for Salesforce developers to configure, test, and deploy Agentforce paired with advanced analytics to help teams monitor, debug, and optimize agent performance with real-time data and guidance.

Salesforce also now offers the Agentforce Developer Edition, a completely free environment where developers can prototype agents using Agentforce and explore Data Cloud, Salesforce's hyperscale data engine.

"Companies today have more work than workers, and Agentforce is stepping in to fill the gap. By extending digital labor beyond CRM, we're making it easier than ever for businesses to embed agentic AI into any workflow or application to handle routine tasks, augment employees, and connect with customers. With deep integrations across Salesforce's digital labor platform, CIOs, IT leaders, and developers can seamlessly build agents and automate work wherever it happens, driving efficiency, fueling innovation, and unlocking new opportunities in the $6 trillion digital labor market," said Adam Evans, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce's AI Platform, in a statement.

Among the new tools in this latest version of Agentforce are the following: