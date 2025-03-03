ServiceNow Introduces AI Agents for Telecom

ServiceNow today introduced its artificial intelligence agents for the telecom industry.

The AI agents were built with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and the AI platform, NVIDIA DGX Cloud. The combination of ServiceNow's AI platform with NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo, both part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, brings industry-specific, out-of-the-box AI agents and delivers a full-stack agentic AI solution for communications service providers (CSPs).

The first use cases will put AI agents to work for CSPs to autonomously solve some of the most common, labor-intensive workflows in customer service and network operations.

The AI agents use specialized frameworks and advanced reasoning to repair networks, address service disruptions, and help prevent customer issues before they happen. These AI agents take intelligent, context-aware actions that work across the service lifecycle, including the following:

Service test and repair, with AI agents to analyze network data, diagnose issues, recommend solutions, and coordinate repair actions, including field engineer scheduling.

Network incident analysis to detect network alerts, identify the root cause, and resolve service disruptions. AI agents generate resolution playbooks and help predict potential network disruptions before they impact customers.

Billing resolution, with AI agents to autonomously identify unusual usage patterns, provide real-time charge explanations, and recommend more cost-effective plans.