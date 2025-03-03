Momentum Expands AI Agent Capabilities

Momentum, providers of a listening platform using artificial intelligence agents to extract, aggregate, automate, and organize customer engagements into actionable insights, today introduced features enabling revenue teams to close deals and expand business through enhanced, use case-specific AI agents.

Momentunm's new Coaching Agent highlights how well customer-facing teams adhere to leadership guidance and tie that back directly to revenue and quota performance. In addition, the company is extending the data access of its AI agents to include email, SMS text messages, and additional video meeting technology providers. Finally, it's also announcing a native video library for businesses that want to combine call recording and AI automation into one platform.

"Our customers are looking for ways to embed AI into their workflows in a way that feels natural and universally helpful," said Santiago Suarez Ordoñez, co-founder and CEO of Momentum, in a statement. "We're continuing to deliver on that today by adding to our list of use case-specific AI agents with our Coaching Agent and making all of our agents more powerful through access to more data."

Momentum is also increasing the power of all its agents, including Deal Execution Agent, Customer Retention Agent, and CRO Agent, through access to additional customer engagement sources. Now, Momentum integrates with Webex and Wiser AI for call recording analysis and with Gong, Google Meet, Zoom, Chorus, Clari Co-Pilot, Microsoft Teams, Salesloft, Apollo.io, and Dialpad.

Finally, Momentum's native video library will now better support teams that want to combine their call recording and meeting AI into one platform. Momentum customers can add video library capabilities to any of their subscription plans.