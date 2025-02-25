New Relic Advances Its Intelligent Observability with AI-Strengthened Innovations

New Relic today released more than 15 platform innovations and ecosystem partnerships for its Intelligent Observability Platform.

New Relic gives customers intelligent recommendations by integrating retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) from its platform with customer-defined data and third-party sources so they can take immediate action.

The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform collects and monitors all telemetry data and leverages AI to predict and prevent business-impacting issues. The new capabilities and partnerships include the following:

Agentic Integrations with ServiceNow and Google Gemini.

Response Intelligence that contextualizes all metrics, changes, and services, including external sources, to accelerate incident resolution and unifies all telemetry data and correlates it in a single view for impact analysis and mitigation recommendations based on past incidents.

A Predictions Engine that leverages machine learning algorithms to analyze historical data, identify patterns, and forecast time-series metrics within one interface.

Cloud Cost Intelligence that delivers detailed views into multi-cloud cost trends, drivers, and impacts.

Pipeline Control that maximizes the quality and value of telemetry data to control data, manage costs, ensure security and compliance, and understand ROI and provides a pipeline rules engine to manage data, allowing users to route, filter, enrich, and transform all telemetry data in flight to maximize the value of data ingested.

Service Architecture Intelligence that simplifies service, infrastructure, incident, and quality management by consolidating critical knowledge on these aspects into customizable catalogs, scorecards, teams and maps.

Transaction 360, an intelligent observability solution for transactions that provides a unified view of business-critical transactions so enterprises can identify and fix the root cause of incidents.

Streaming Video and Ads Intelligence that helps maintain high-quality video and ad experiences across diverse devices and regions and unifies video quality of experience (QoE) metrics, app performance, back-end infrastructure, and ad analytics.

Engagement Intelligence that automates data collection and uses intelligent element attribution to capture every interaction and correlates user behavior beyond the front-end application to the underlying services and infrastructure.