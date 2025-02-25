Salesforce Expands Partnership with Google Cloud

Salesforce and Google have expanded their strategic partnership, delivering choice in the models and capabilities businesses use to build and deploy artificial intelligence-powered agents.

This expanded partnership will empower Salesforce customers to build Agentforce agents using Google Gemini and to deploy Salesforce on Google Cloud. This is an expansion of the partnership that allows customers to use data from Salesforce Data Cloud and Google BigQuery bi-directionally via zero copy technology.

"Through our expanded partnership with Google Cloud and deep integrations at the platform, application, and infrastructure layer, we're giving customers choice in the applications and models they want to use," said Srini Tallapragada, Salesforce's president and chief engineering and customer success officer, in a statement. "Salesforce offers a complete enterprise-grade agentic AI platform that makes it easy to deploy new capabilities easily and realize business value fast. Google Cloud is a pioneer in enterprise agentic AI, offering some of the most powerful, capable models, agents, and AI development tools on the planet. Together we are creating the best place for businesses to scale with digital labor." "Salesforce's selection of Google Cloud as a major infrastructure provider means enterprise customers can now deploy some of their most critical applications on our highly secure, AI-optimized infrastructure with minimal friction," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, in a statement. "Our mutual customers have asked us to be able to work more seamlessly across Salesforce and Google Cloud, and this expanded partnership will help them accelerate their AI transformations with agentic AI, state-of-the-art AI models, data analytics, and more."

Agentforce will be able to use Grounding with Google Search through Vertex AI, building on the secure data foundation established through the zero copy partnership between Salesforce Data Cloud and Google BigQuery. This integration empowers Agentforce agents to reference up-to-the-minute data, news, current events, and credible citations.

Google's Gemini models will also be available for prompt building and reasoning directly within Agentforce.

With Gemini and Agentforce, businesses will benefit from the following:

Agents with multi-modal capabilities. Gemini's native multimodality lets agents see and interpret the world, enabling AI to recognize images (like error codes) and detect emotions in voice.

Expanded contextual understanding and reasoning. Gemini's 2 million-token context window lets agents retain and reference massive amounts of information, like entire codebases, years of customer interactions, or product documentation.

Increased speed and efficiency. Google's Tensor processing Units (TPUs), combined with advanced techniques like those used in Google's NotebookLM, enable Gemini to process and understand information, delivering real-time responses even for complex queries.

Customers will be able to use Salesforce's unified platform (Agentforce, Data Cloud, Customer 360) on Google Cloud's infrastructure, benefiting from features like dynamic grounding, zero data retention, and toxicity detection provided by the Salesforce Einstein Trust Layer.

Salesforce and Google Cloud are deeply integrating their customer service platforms—Salesforce Service Cloud and Google Cloud's Customer Engagement Suite—to empower AI agents in Service Cloud with real-time voice translation, sentiment analysis, and agent-to-agent intelligent handoffs across all channels.

Salesforce and Google Cloud are exploring deeper integrations between Slack and Google Workspace. With it, joint customers will be able to use enterprise search in Slack to access and act on files in Google Drive and to share information between Gmail and Slack.

The two companies are also working on deeper integrations across Data Cloud, BigQuery, and Cortex Framework to help joint customers ground their AI agents in all of their enterprise data as well as new native Tableau, Looker, and BigQuery integrations that will allow customers to manage and visualize business data across all platforms in one platform with standardized business logic and data definitions.