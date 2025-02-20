PandaDoc Integrates with Salesforce
PandaDoc, a provider of document management software, has updated its CPQ suite with the release of PandaDoc Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) for Salesforce.
Built directly within Salesforce, PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce allows revenue teams to generate quotes and consolidate point solutions to execute contracts within Salesforce.
Available as a paid add-on for PandaDoc Enterprise and App Volume customers, PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce helps revenue teams manage the entire deal cycle, from quote generation to contract execution, within Salesforce.
PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce also includes guided selling, with pre-configured workflows that guide users through quote generation, and real-time two-way data sync.
"PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce is a game-changer for revenue organization leaders who are seeking to streamline their quoting process and close deals faster," said Keith Rabkin, president of PandaDoc, in a statement. "Our solution empowers sales teams to stay entirely within Salesforce, using guided selling and dynamic pricing tools to simplify complex workflows and speed up every stage of the sales cycle. These features are a direct answer to what we've heard from so many of our sales and [revenue operations] customers. They've needed a solution that is easy to implement and keeps reps from getting bogged down in quoting complexity so they can finally focus on selling."
