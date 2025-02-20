PandaDoc Integrates with Salesforce

PandaDoc, a provider of document management software, has updated its CPQ suite with the release of PandaDoc Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) for Salesforce.

Built directly within Salesforce, PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce allows revenue teams to generate quotes and consolidate point solutions to execute contracts within Salesforce.

Available as a paid add-on for PandaDoc Enterprise and App Volume customers, PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce helps revenue teams manage the entire deal cycle, from quote generation to contract execution, within Salesforce.

PandaDoc CPQ for Salesforce also includes guided selling, with pre-configured workflows that guide users through quote generation, and real-time two-way data sync.